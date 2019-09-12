MCG submits complaint to Gurugram police against two for obstructing property tax survey

gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has submitted a complaint to the city police for registering an FIR against two people for hindering a property tax survey, officials of the civic body said on Wednesday.

As per the MCG officials, workers of Yashi Consulting — MCG’s contractor for property tax collection — were surveying a residential area in Sector 27 where two residents obstructed them from proceeding any further.

“The workers were engaged in online survey of the area. When they went to a plot in B block, two residents damaged their phones and also tore some documents and pamphlets, among other things. Hence, for obstructing the government work, the MCG submitted a complaint to the Gurugram police in Sector 29 police station for registering an FIR under relevant sections,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer, MCG.

The complaint was submitted by Dinesh Kumar, zonal taxation officer.

As per MCG commissioner Amit Khatri, the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, empowers an MCG official to survey any building, plot, or commercial property falling within its jurisdiction.

“Sections 104 and 145 of the Act clearly defines that all properties under municipal corporation area needs to be surveyed and its users need to pay property tax to the civic body. Any obstruction towards this objective hence will lead to legal action,” said Khatri.

Property tax is MCG’s main source of revenue. The MCG had collected ₹196 crore through property tax in the 2018-19 fiscal, and ₹342.24 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal.

