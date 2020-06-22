MCG to collaborate with RWAs to carry out plantation drives in city

gurugram

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:00 IST

As the monsoon supposed to hit Delhi-NCR around June 25, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is working towards collaborating with the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of the city to launch plantation drives for a period of 12 days between June 27 and August 2, said officials on Sunday.

For this purpose, MCG has stocked up more than 40,000 ornamental shrubs, medicinal plants, and plants and trees of indigenous varieties at its nurseries and has appealed to the RWAs across the city to join them in this drive.

The MCG will be providing these plants to the RWAs free of cost and has also prepared a questionnaire that RWAs will be required to complete if they intend to be a part of the drive. The list of questions includes details like whether they need separate space for the plantation or can they plant saplings within their own complex, the quantity of saplings they require, and the weekend on which they want to conduct the drive.

MCG officials said that they reached out to the RWAs on various WhatsApp groups where a link to the questionnaire was shared.

The plantation drives will take place on all Saturdays and Sundays between June 27 and August 2 in collaboration with GuruJal — a water management initiative by the government.

“We have been working in close tandem with the RWAs and have realised that including them in the plantation drives will be beneficial as they will take up the onus of maintaining the saplings. We have cultivated more than 40,000 saplings in our own nurseries and are also in the process of making arrangements with nurseries within Haryana and Uttarakhand to deliver 20,000 more if the need arises,” said Devender Bhadana, executive engineer, horticulture wing, MCG.

As per MCG officials, more than 70 RWAs have volunteered to participate in the plantation drive.

In May 2019, MCG had formed four nurseries across all its zones in the city, namely at Kadipur village, Sector 15 Part-1, the biodiversity park near Nathupur village, and Sector 46. At that time, MCG announced that they were aiming at cultivating at least two lakh saplings in their own nurseries for the sole purpose of planting them across the city in future plantation drives during the monsoon season.

Last year, MCG had started cultivating around 35,000 saplings at their four nurseries that included saplings of fruits, such as papaya, pomegranate and guava, and trees, such as babool (gum arabic tree), peepal (sacred fig), gulmohar (royal poinciana), simal (bombax ceiba), and kachnar (bauhinia variegate). Around 10,000 more such saplings were cultivated earlier this year, said officials.

Bhadana said that the MCG is also carrying out an audit of all the plants, shrubs, and trees that were planted during the previous drives.

“We have records of all types and quantities of saplings that were planted during previous plantation drives. The on-site audit will help us assess the survival rate of such saplings so that we can focus on ensuring their growth. It will also help us to understand the survival rate of different types of trees, plants and shrubs in local conditions. Accordingly, we will plant more of those saplings that have a higher chance of survival,” said Bhadana.

Bhadana further said that apart from the plantation drives, MCG is also looking to plant saplings at all its community centres, parks, and at the embankments of water bodies that are being revived.