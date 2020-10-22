MCG to involve residents in Grap implementation

gurugram

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:13 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is looking to create a mechanism to share hourly or bi-hourly air quality index (AQI) updates of the city’s 24 monitors with residents so that they can assist in spotting sudden spikes and inform them about environmental violations, such as waste burning, construction with uncovered materials, and large-scale constructions during the ban.

Currently, after spotting sudden spikes in air pollution levels of any of the 24 monitors, the staff at the MCG’s lab inform the enforcement wing officials on the ground to scan areas within the radius of the local monitor for environmental violations.

However, officials said that with the cooperation of residents, checks on such illegal activities can be curbed at a faster rate. “Through greater participation of residents, our scale of monitoring violations will also increase manifold and this way we’ll be able to keep a check on violations causing air pollution. We are working on a mechanism to share quick-time data of our air lab with residents of Gurugram,” said Chahat Sanghvi, consultant, MCG.

Sanghvi highlighted that the MCG has a toll-free number — 18001801817 — and an email address — grap@mcg.gov.in — to which residents can report pollution-related incidents.

Since the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures in the city, the MCG has issued 96 fines from October 15 to 22, amounting to around Rs 20 lakh. Of the 96 violations, 61 were of dust mitigation, 15 of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, 14 of garbage burning, and six of illegal waste dumping.

“Besides setting up mechanisms for letting residents know about spikes in local pollution levels, the MCG should also create a system through which residents who lodge complaints are informed of the action taken against the offender and the fine which was levied, so that residents feel that their cooperation is resulting in making a difference on the ground,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, Gurgaon Citizens Council, an umbrella body of the city’s residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

The MCG has increased its focus on involving residents for effective Grap implementation over the last week.

On October 17, during an internal meeting, the MCG had set a four-hour deadline for its officials to address complaints regarding garbage burning and a 12-hour deadline for any complaint related to construction and demolition (C&D) waste materials.

The MCG’s air lab officials also have the role of monitoring the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Sameer app to ensure that all social media complaints related to dumping of waste, garbage burning, dumping and other pollution-related matters are resolved within the given timeline.