e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

MCG to resolve issues pertaining to payment of water, other bills

The meeting was attended by chief accounts officer Bharat Bhushan Kalra and nodal officer for water-sewerage bills Rajesh Bansal. Additionally, representatives of the outsourcing agency and banks that facilitate these payments were present at the meeting.

gurugram Updated: Nov 30, 2019 08:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
Officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG0 said they discussed how consumers who visited citizen services centres to get errors in bills rectified should be facilitated.
Officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG0 said they discussed how consumers who visited citizen services centres to get errors in bills rectified should be facilitated. (HT Photo )
         

A day after MLAs in Gurugram asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to streamline the payment of water and sewerage bills, officials met on Friday and discussed measures to resolve problems being faced by residents of sector 1 to 57 of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in the payment of these bills. It was decided that the executive engineer at the old MCG office, Amit Shandilya, would be the key official who residents can contact if they are facing any problem in payment of these bills.

The meeting was attended by chief accounts officer Bharat Bhushan Kalra and nodal officer for water-sewerage bills Rajesh Bansal. Additionally, representatives of the outsourcing agency and banks that facilitate these payments were present at the meeting.

Officials said they discussed how consumers who visited citizen services centres to get errors in bills rectified should be facilitated. They also said water users could pay their bill online, and if any user wanted to pay cash then they could visit the citizen service centre and make the payment.

“All efforts would be made to resolve the issues faced by users and if anyone faces any problem, they should contact the executive engineer and nodal officers,” Kalra said, in a statement issued by the civic agency.

It may be recalled that several residents of private colonies newly transferred to MCG, and new sectors have often complained that their water bills are not being rectified, and were facing the threat of disconnection. Sudhir Singla, Gurugram MLA, in a meeting on Monday had asked MCG to make a provisional arrangement so that residents of the new colonies and sectors are able to get water bills and make payment to the agency. “I have asked the agency to ensure that the generation and payment of water bills is streamlined,” he said.

tags
top news
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Why Uddhav Thackeray may not move into official Maharashtra CM residence
Why Uddhav Thackeray may not move into official Maharashtra CM residence
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News