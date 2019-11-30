MCG to resolve issues pertaining to payment of water, other bills

gurugram

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 08:26 IST

A day after MLAs in Gurugram asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to streamline the payment of water and sewerage bills, officials met on Friday and discussed measures to resolve problems being faced by residents of sector 1 to 57 of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in the payment of these bills. It was decided that the executive engineer at the old MCG office, Amit Shandilya, would be the key official who residents can contact if they are facing any problem in payment of these bills.

The meeting was attended by chief accounts officer Bharat Bhushan Kalra and nodal officer for water-sewerage bills Rajesh Bansal. Additionally, representatives of the outsourcing agency and banks that facilitate these payments were present at the meeting.

Officials said they discussed how consumers who visited citizen services centres to get errors in bills rectified should be facilitated. They also said water users could pay their bill online, and if any user wanted to pay cash then they could visit the citizen service centre and make the payment.

“All efforts would be made to resolve the issues faced by users and if anyone faces any problem, they should contact the executive engineer and nodal officers,” Kalra said, in a statement issued by the civic agency.

It may be recalled that several residents of private colonies newly transferred to MCG, and new sectors have often complained that their water bills are not being rectified, and were facing the threat of disconnection. Sudhir Singla, Gurugram MLA, in a meeting on Monday had asked MCG to make a provisional arrangement so that residents of the new colonies and sectors are able to get water bills and make payment to the agency. “I have asked the agency to ensure that the generation and payment of water bills is streamlined,” he said.