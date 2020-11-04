Mercury rises, favourable wind direction keeps air quality ‘poor’

gurugram

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:16 IST

The minimum temperature of the city increased to 14.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, from 12 degrees Celsius recorded on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Palam observatory in Delhi. The city had recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Sunday at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said that the minimum temperature is expected to increase further on Thursday. “The minimum temperature has increased today and we expect it to rise further on Thursday. It can stay around 11 in Delhi-NCR. We do not expect a cold wave in the next two days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional weather forecasting centre.

A maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius was recorded, which was four degrees Celsius below the normal. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius for the week.

Srivastava said that poor visibility is, however, expected on Thursday on account of poor air quality. “The pollution level has increased due to which visibility will remain low. Shallow to moderate fog is expected to prevail tomorrow,” said Srivastava.

Air quality in the city remained in the ‘poor’ category, with a reading of 296 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was up from Tuesday’s reading of 270, which experts attributed to slower winds, leading to an accumulation of airborne pollutants. However, the northwesterly direction of prevailing winds remains favourable for Gurugram, which was the only major NCR city to record ‘poor’ quality air on Wednesday. Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida all recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on the day.

With northwesterly winds, with speeds of 5 to 15kmph, expected to prevail on Thursday as well, Gurugram may see yet another day of ‘poor’ air before the situation deteriorates further. The forecasted AQI for the city on Thursday, as per the CPCB’s central control room for air quality management, is 297. As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “Air quality is likely to remain in lower end of Very Poor category on 04.11.2020 and higher end of very poor category on 05.11.2020.”

However, experts said that Gurugram may see better air quality than other parts of the region until wind patterns change.