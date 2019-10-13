Metro, shifting of toll in city-specific manifesto of Congress

gurugram

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:38 IST

The Congress candidates for Gurgaon and Badshahpur shared the manifestos or vision documents for their respective constituencies on Sunday. On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sudhir Singla had shared his vision for the Gurgaon constituency, in which he focused on improving education, healthcare and transportation for city residents.

Sukhbir Kataria, the Congress’s candidate from Gurgaon, has emphasised bringing the Metro line to Old Gurugram at the earliest. “The Metro has not extended by an inch in the city and this is a major need of the people,” he said. His other focus is on improving sewerage and sanitation by making the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) more flexible and accountable.

Kataria also promised to boost basic amenities such as water, road and power in a large number of colonies developed in Gurugram. He also said he planned to involve the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the MCG more effectively to check water and air pollution. He also promised to resolve legal issues pertaining to 900 metres of disputed area around the Indian Air Force ammunition depot and to appoint sports coaches in stadiums and improve the facilities there. “We need to boost sports in the city to ensure a fit future for the youth,” he said.

For neighbouring Badshahpur, Rao Kamalbir Singh has promised that the Kherki Daula toll plaza would be shifted within the next six months. He has also promised 10,000 new jobs in the private sector and the upgradation of government schools in the constituency. He also promised setting up Mohalla Clinics and free healthcare to BPL families along the lines of neighbouring Delhi. Another promise he made was to install CCTV cameras inside all police stations and government offices, where people could also lodge digital complaints.

With real estate being an important sector in Badshahpur, the Congress candidate also promised a resolution plan for stuck flat buyers. “We will also completely replan traffic infrastructure and management to get rid of jams,” he said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:38 IST