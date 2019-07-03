Missing help found dead between two towers in Noida

A 19-year-old domestic help, who was missing since Friday, was found dead on the 12th floor, within a one-foot gap between two towers of Amrapali Silicon City in Noida Sector 76. Police said the decomposed body was brought down after several hours of struggle by a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Jai Prakash, a resident of Tower D on the 18th floor, identified the woman as his help Sonamuni, from Katihar in Bihar. The woman had been working at his residence for the past year.

Deepak Mishra, a security guard of the society, said the body was found stuck between Tower C and Tower B at the 12th floor level. “There are 16 floors in Tower C and 18 in Tower B. There is a one-foot gap between the two towers. Around 7.30am, a resident alerted us about a stench from the vacant space,” he said.

The society’s security head Vijay Singh said they found the woman on a slab between the two towers. He then informed police.

A police team reached the spot but failed to retrieve the body. Later, an NDRF team was called in. The team struggled for several hours to get the body. They broke a portion of a 12th floor flat in Tower D, pulled the body up before lowering it with rope.

“We tried to pull the body up from the top floor and also attempted to bring it down from the ground — both did not work,” Jitendra Kumar, NDRF inspector, said. They then broke up a portion of the flat and retrieved the body. It has been sent for an autopsy.

Ajay Kumar Agarwal, SHO, Sector 49 police station, said, “Her employer, an interior designer, said the woman went missing on June 28. He had informed her family in Bihar. The family members said they would be visiting Noida soon so a police complaint was not filed,” he said.

Vineet Rai, facility manager, Amrapali Silicon City, said, “We have adequate security in the housing society. We are cooperating with the investigation.”

Vimal Kumar, circle officer Noida 3, said, “It is not clear if she slipped into the gap or whether there was some foul play. We are waiting for the postmortem report.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 02:55 IST