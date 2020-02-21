Obtain single-day liquor licence online from Apr 1; cost gets cheaper

gurugram

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 18:20 IST

Starting April 1, residents will be able to obtain single-day liquor permits (the L-12A temporary liquor licence) online, as per the new excise policy announced on Thursday. The cost of the licence, for large gatherings, has been decreased from ₹10,000 to ₹7,500.

The decision was taken due to a significant dip in single-day liquor licences over the last five years and the residents’ request to make the process online, said officials.

Single-day licences are issued for serving liquor at special events organised in private spaces, such as farmhouses, houses, outdoor events and in housing societies. The excise department had increased the single-day permit almost by fee seven times in 2015, from ₹1,500 per venue to ₹10,000 per venue, following which there has been a dip in the licences obtained. Officials are hopeful that the decision to make these permits available online, coupled with the cost reduction, will see an increase in the number.

“The fee structure has been rationalised further to encourage more people to apply for the same,” said HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurugram (west), adding that the permit will be issued online only.

For private parties having 15 people or fewer, residents will have to pay ₹1,000 for serving liquor, twice the existing fee of ₹500. “Residents found serving liquor to more than 15 people without a licence will face strict action,” Dahiya said.

He said that now commercial establishments hosting functions and parties shall have to mandatorily get themselves registered with the excise and taxation department. Earlier, there was no such provision in the licensing policy.

“Earlier, the licences were not granted for additional points, such as banquet halls and hotel lawns. Now, they shall have to mandatorily register with the excise department of the respective district. The banquet halls have to pay an annual licence fee of ₹40,000, besides the fee of ₹7,500 per party,” he said.

In case a banquet hall or hotel is found serving liquor without a valid permit, a penalty of ₹50,000 shall be imposed for the first offence, ₹1.50 lakh for the second and third offences. In case of subsequent violations, the establishments will be debarred from applying for any excise licence for a period of one year, said officials.

Those applying for single-day liquor licences at commercial venues will have to mention details of the caterer, GSTIN, approximate number of guests and the quantity of liquor, during the application process.