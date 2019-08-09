Occultist held for molesting minor in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:11 IST

The police on Wednesday arrested an occultist for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in Manesar. Police said the occultist had called the girl in for a ritualistic practice at a temple on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused man had gone to the girl’s house for a prayer meeting.

A senior police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the occultist told her that he would perform a ritual that would rid her of “negative energy and spirits” that had been allegedly troubling her.

“During the alleged ritual, he molested her. The girl shared the incident with her brother who approached the police and filed a complaint at the women’s police station,” said the official.

“He was arrested from his village in Farrukhnagar on Wednesday after the victim’s statement was recorded before the magistrate,” said the official.

Police said he was sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

A case was registered against him under section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at women police station, Manesar, on Wednesday, said police.

Last week, a 17-year-old girl, a student of class 12, was allegedly molested by a man when she was on her way to a coaching centre. The man, her former neighbour, had been stalking her for some time and when she had admonished him, he allegedly slapped her and beat her with a belt.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 14:11 IST