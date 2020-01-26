On treatment for TB, woman software engineer kills self in Badshahpur

gurugram

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 21:31 IST

A woman suspected to be in her mid-20s died Saturday evening after she allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her family home. Based on the note recovered, police said the woman was depressed for the past year as she was suffering from tuberculosis (TB).

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Badshahpur and worked as a software engineer at a company in Sector 34. She got married two years ago and did not have any children.

The incident took place Saturday 8pm when he returned home after finishing her shift.

“The woman had hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room. Her husband found her body and called the police. We found her diary in which she had written a suicide note. She said she was depressed due to her disease and did not want to live any longer. The woman also wrote that no one else was responsible for her death, but we are investigating the matter,” assistant sub-inspector Sanjay of the Badshahpur police station, said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC).

The deceased’s body was handed over to her family members after a post mortem examination on Sunday.

The prevalence of mental disorders, including depression and anxiety disorders, among people with TB is estimated to be between 40%-70%, says the World Health Organisation.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated suicide-prevention helpline. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).