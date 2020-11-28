Policy for division of large plots to be tabled soon: Khattar

gurugram

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:05 IST

The Haryana government will soon unveil a policy for the division of large plots with a provision that every part of plot must be divided into a minimum area of 100 square yards. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced this on Saturday, while presiding over a meeting of district public relations grievance committee in Gurugram.

“A policy on this matter will be tabled in the next cabinet meeting and the minimum area of a plot has been fixed at 100 square yards,” Khattar said.

Khattar made this announcement while hearing an issue pertaining to the existing town planning scheme, which was formulated in 1966-67. Officials said that at that time, the colonies, which were developed or came under this scheme, also included the plot size but the maps of the properties were not passed at that time. The problem arose when the owners of the houses on these plots wanted to divide the property but the municipal corporation refused to approve the maps citing old rules.

The matter was raised in the grievance committee by two residents of Shivaji Nagar, in which the complainants submitted that their grandfather had built a house on a 153 square yard plot in 1971, which was later transferred to both the brothers.

As the house was old, the brothers decided to reconstruct the property and submitted an application to get approval from the MCG. The civic body, however, declined the application, citing the old rule, the complainant submitted.

While addressing this problem, the CM said that for such cases, the state government has almost formulated the new policy, which will be tabled in the next Cabinet meeting.

The CM also issued directions to register a case against those making illegal constructions in New Colony, Gurugram, and the construction should be removed as per the demolition order issued by MCG. These directions were issued on the grievance raised by a complainant, who submitted that illegal construction at a site was being carried out despite sealing by MCG.

Khattar also said that similar action would be taken on complaints where illegal construction is being carried out despite sealing.