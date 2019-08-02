Rape accused, wife held for threatening victim in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:15 IST

A man accused of rape and his wife were booked for allegedly threatening a rape victim to settle the case out of court and agree to a compromise, the police said on Thursday. The victim alleged that both had used objectionable language.

According to the police, the rape accused, a manager in a private company, was arrested in March this year for allegedly raping his co-worker. The case was registered at women police station (west).

The woman in the complaint said she received multiple phone calls from the wife of the accused, asking her to agree to a compromise.

Pankaj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Rajindra Park police station, said the complainant stated that the accused, who is lodged in Bhondsi jail, joined the conversation through a call-conference.

“The woman did not specify the exact timings or number of calls made. We will check the call records. She alleged that the accused and his wife had been putting pressure on her to settle the case and had also been using obscene language threatening her,” Kumar said.

He added that the police are investigating if the accused had access to a cellphone in judicial custody, as has been alleged.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajindra Park police station, said police.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 11:13 IST