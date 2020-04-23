Residents of Mayfield Garden’s N-Block complain of poor water supply

gurugram

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:15 IST

Residents Mayfield Garden’s N-Block, in Sector 51, complained of poor quality water supply over the last 15 days due to a leak in the water pipeline, which they feat might cause health issues.

“We are getting dirty water as there is a leakage in the underground pipes, which are more than 25-years-old. The pumps, valves and pipes are out of shape, and need to be replaced. The immediate need is to rectify the problem of poor water quality,” said Dharamvir Yadav, a resident.

Canal water is supplied to Mayfield Garden by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The supply to the underground tank is distributed locally through a gridded distribution system. Locals said that a number of deficiencies in water, power and road infrastructure are yet to be fixed, due to which a takeover by the municipal corporation is pending.

Colonel (retd) Santpal Raghav, a government-appointed administrator of the colony, said that he has been trying to resolve the matter since it arose and attributed the delay to the lockdown. “I would also like to point out that this problem is with only a few houses and the issue is being blown out of proportion. I have escalated the matter to government authorities as well,” said Raghav.

Inder Singh, a resident, said the water supplied to some houses in N-Block has a foul smell and could not be used for drinking or other uses. “A group of residents on Wednesday had tried to check the fault themselves, with help of few repair workers, but could not resolve it,” said Singh.

Raghav said that only 180 of the 700 families in the colony had paid their full maintenance dues. “Around 320 families have made partial payments and 100 don’t pay at all. In such a situation, how am I going to maintain the colony?” he said.

Residents have contacted the authorities and the town and planning department, seeking action against the developer, for fixing basic amenities in the complex.

A representative of the developer said that they have no role to play in this matter as maintenance is being done by the RWA.