Road rage: Motorist assaults, critically injures trucker who ‘splashed’ mud on him

gurugram

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:17 IST

A 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted with a pipe after the truck he was driving hit a pothole and splashed mud on a scooter rider and his mother on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur, the police said on Monday. The man sustained a severe injury on the back of his neck and his condition is reported to be critical.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Guddu from Bhagalpur, Bihar, and a resident of Badshahpur. He works as a truck driver for a concrete batching and mixing plant in Gurugram. The incident took place on Friday around 3pm when he was travelling on the Southern Peripheral Road.

In his police complaint, the victim said, “When I was nearing Nurpur, my truck hit a pothole filled with mud, which splashed on a man and woman riding a scooter. The man stopped me and threatened to kill me. He forced me to get out of my vehicle and slapped me. The woman, who was his mother, intervened and stopped him. Both of them then went away on their scooter.” He added that the man then dropped his mother off and returned with an acquaintance.

Guddu further alleged in his police complaint that when he reached near Palra village, 2.2km away, both men allegedly accosted him. “They jumped on my vehicle and pushed me out. Then they began beating me with the pipe,” he added. The police said that Guddu fainted at the spot and was taken to a hospital by bystanders. He was then referred to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, where he is currently being treated.

Naveen Kumar, head constable (HC), Badshahpur police station, said, “The victim’s condition is reported to be critical. The suspects are yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.”

The police said that Guddu has a severe injury on the back of his neck.

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Monday.