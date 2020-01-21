RRTS plan to not hamper toll plaza at Panchgaon

gurugram

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:52 IST

The detailed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) plan drawn up by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) along with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is likely to be submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) this week for approval, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The plan states that the alignment of RRTS station will not hamper the Panchgaon toll plaza.

Virender Kundu, CEO, GMDA, said, “We will give the plan for approval of the Panchgaon RRTS station to the NHAI this week.” He also said that the highways authority has been asked to get the necessary approval for the transfer of Panchgaon land. “The NHAI has been approached for its approval for transfer of land. As soon as we receive that and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) gets clearance, land will be transferred and work started,” Kundu said.

NHAI officials said that they were waiting for the GMDA to provide the entry and exit plan of the RRTS at Panchgaon for further approval. Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, Gurugram, said, “We are waiting for the plan for the 28-lane plaza with the entry and exit of the RRTS from the NCRTC and the GMDA for submission to the NHAI headquarters.”

RRTS alignment at existing toll plaza at Kherki Daula

All three government bodies have decided that since Kherki Daula toll plaza will be shifted to Panchgaon, an RRTS station shall be provided on the existing Kherki Daula toll plaza land. “NCRTC was advised to make detailed planning of the ramp and elevated portion thereafter after existing toll plaza and towards Manesar side in such a way that vertical clearance of minimum of 5 m is available to provide access to properties situated at the left hand side near the CNG station. The RRTS station will be provided in the existing Kherki Daula toll plaza area land (sic),” read the minutes of a meeting between the NCRTC and the GMDA held in November.

According to the minutes, the NCRTC was appraised that the RRTS alignment is partly underground and partly elevated between Kherki Daula and Manesar RRTS stations. “As per the detailed project report (DPR) the transition portion from underground to elevated ramp has been planned at Kherki Daula toll plaza area of NHAI with the understanding that the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be shifted to Panchgaon (sic),” read the minutes.

Land at Panchgaon for NHAI toll plaza and RRTS station

The then GMDA CEO V Umashankar, in the meeting, had emphasised that land be given to the NCRTC and the NHAI based on operational requirement only. NCRTC officials told GMDA and NHAI representatives that the RRTS station will be made beyond the last lane of the proposed toll plaza at Panchgaon. “The land requirement for RRTS station has been kept bare minimum for construction of station building, entry and exit, circulation area, operational structures (sic),” read the minutes.

In December, Asheesh Sharma, member, finance, NHAI, wrote to Sanjeev Kaushal, additional chief secretary, government of Haryana, objecting to the RRTS station along the toll plaza in Panchgaon. NCRTC officials have said that the issue of the RRTS station being constructed close to the toll plaza has been resolved now. Sudhir Kumar Sharma, CPRO, NCRTC, said, “The various options for entry and exit points to Panchgaon RRTS station from the national highway side have already been worked out by the NCRTC and submitted to the GMDA.”

“The location of the RRTS station has been finalised by the GMDA and the NCRTC in a joint meeting held with the NHAI, keeping in view of multimodal integration with the upcoming Bawal station, the KMP expressway and the orbital rail. The issue of the RRTS station location is already settled,” Sudhir Kumar Sharma, CPRO, NCRTC, added.