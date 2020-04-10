RWAs to restrict movement within nine Ggm containment zones

gurugram

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:27 IST

After the district administration declared nine areas as “containment zones”, the police on Friday ordered the respective residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to keep a close watch on the movement of the residents.

The RWAs will have to maintain a register to record the reasons for why residents would be moving out of the containment area and this will be routinely checked by the local police. Residents will be allowed to move out of the area only once a day. Further, if a resident wished to leave the containment area for personal reasons, they will be free to do so, but will not be allowed back until the lockdown measures are lifted. Online food services too would not be allowed.

The administration on Thursday had declared Bestech Park View Residency in Palam Vihar, Laburnum in Sushant Lok phase 1, Suncity in sector 54, Emaar Palm Gardens in sector 83, Close South in Nirvana country, Abhinav apartments in sector 9, sector 39, ward number 11 in Pataudi and Raipur village in Sohna as the nine containment zones in the district.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil, who held a meeting with RWAs on Friday, said, “It is left to the discretion of the RWAs to allow its residents for morning or evening walks in the containment zones. Any unnecessary movement to nearby markets will be prohibited by the police. RWAs can allow pet owners to take their pets early morning at designated areas. But as a part of the order, no online food services like Swiggy or Zomato will be allowed to enter any residential areas.”

The district administration also clarified that grocery stores in condominiums and nearby market areas falling under the containment zones will remain operational. This is unlike in Delhi where the movement of people in the containment zones is strictly prohibited.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, said, “Essential services will be provided by the administration.”

All security guards have been instructed to wear all safety equipment while dealing with delivery men and have to sanitise themselves thrice a day. Their medical checkups are mandatory before the deployment in the area.

The authorities, however, said that RWAs cannot harass their residents in the wake of current orders. Akil said that people can approach his office if they face any harassment.

Nilesh tandon, RWA president, Fresco apartment in Nirvana Country said, “We will share details with police weekly. We have passed strict instructions that no one will move out as our area is declared as containment zone and we have to take all precautionary measures,” he said.

On Friday, the administration also revised its containment zone order stating that Sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) in coordination with the police will define the boundaries of the containment area, along with the entry and exit point to ensure that all the necessary essential services, emergency movements and authorized pass movements may be facilitated.

“In the last three-four days, our teams have screened almost 15,000 people in the areas where Covid-19 cases have been reported. Maximum screening has been done in Pataudi where five coronavirus cases have been reported,” said Dr Sudha Garg, district surveillance officer. “In sector 39, we found 4 cases with flu like symptoms and we have asked them to quarantine.”