Schools, universities asked to put in place e-learning mechanism for students

gurugram Updated: Mar 21, 2020
HT Correspondent
The Haryana government on Saturday directed the school, higher education, and technical education departments across the state to put in place a mechanism for providing online education to students during the closure of institutes in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a letter shared with the heads of all the education departments, the government wrote that while institutes have been closed to contain the spread of Covid-19, steps for implementing online education need to be taken. Accordingly, the government has asked the departments to ensure that all institutions work out a mechanism so that education materials are made available to students through the department’s official portals and other online channels. Departments and universities have been advised to get audio/video lessons and tutorials prepared by their own faculty.

The department of higher education, on Friday, had sent a number of instructions to all government colleges across the state regarding alternative modes of delivering education to students to arrest the impact of Covid-19. Colleges have been asked to explore possibilities of engaging with students digitally.

In a letter shared with the principals of all colleges, the department said that it had partnered with Google India and would be using Google Suite for education. “The trained IT team will impart the training module with teachers through Google Hangout, and the teachers thus trained will start recording their lectures at home/college and share the same with students using G-Suite,” stated the letter.

Presentations and lectures on important topics, such as those related to upcoming examinations, will also be commissioned and made available online. Further, teachers have been asked to send assignments pertaining to students daily through the department’s Shiksha Setu mobile application.

Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya Government College, New Railway Road, said that she had asked teachers in her college to prepare presentations on the basis of which assignments could be administered to students. “We are trying to send presentations and assignments to students over Whatsapp and other applications. Till the time lectures are recorded, students can take daily assignments based on notes, “ said Khullar.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that learning modules had been uploaded to Shiksha Setu and assignments would be shared with the students via the same application.

