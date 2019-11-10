Sec 23 residents write to HSPCB about polluting garbage dump, want strict action

gurugram

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:47 IST

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 23 on Saturday wrote to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), requesting to remove a garbage dump, which has been lying unattended on a vacant plot adjacent to the residential houses of the sector. Residents claimed that the garbage dump poses a serious health hazard and pollutes the air.

“The HSPCB has initiated action against defaulters, who violate environmental laws and contribute to health hazards. It has imposed ₹25 lakh penalty each on the MCG-appointed Ecogreen and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for not properly disposing of waste. We request the HSPCB team to inspect our sector and take action,” said Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, general secretary, RWA.

Apart from Sector 23, other areas, such as Udyog Vihar, Sector 29, etc are also grappling with the problem of unattended dumps of garbage and construction debris. “There is a big garbage dump in Udyog Vihar Phase 5, and we have complained to the HSIIDC as the land belongs to it. But nothing has happened so far. This dump is located close to the factories where hundreds of people work,” Aseem Takyar, a resident of Sector 23 and an RTI activist, said, adding that the HSIIDC should write to the MCG to remove the dump.

When HT spoke to HSIIDC, an official wishing anonymity said that the department has written many times in this regard. “This site has turned completely hazardous and the HSIIDC has communicated to the MCG since waste collection and disposal in Udyog Vihar are its responsibility,” said HSIIDC official.

The district pollution officials said that they will inspect the area. “We are working in this regard, and we will inspect every area. We welcome people to write to us about violations of environmental laws,” said a regional officer of the HSPCB and one of the members of the monitoring/survey team.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the monitoring team appointed by deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, comprising officials of the HSPCB and the MCG imposed ₹10 lakh penalty each on a private company for construction violation and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSPCB). It also imposed a fine of ₹1.15 lakh on the MCG for causing dust pollution.

“The HSVP and the MCG have been fined for dust pollution from some unpaved roads in sectors 29 and 58/59, while a private company was fined for undertaking construction work despite the ongoing ban on all such activities. Any citizen can write to the HSPCB and the MCG about unattended waste dumps consisting of kitchen waste or construction debris. We will surely take action,” Kuldip Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, said , adding that no one is above the law, be it a government agency or an individual.

Singh said the ban on construction will continue till further direction from the Supreme Court. The apex court will review the matter of poor air on November 15.