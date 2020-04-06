Shop damaged, machine charred in two incidents of fire Sunday night

gurugram

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:32 IST

Two minor incidents of fire were reported Sunday night, caused due to burning of candles for nine minutes at 9pm. There was no injury in either incident.

On Sunday night people across the country had lit candles, diyas or used a torchlight as a mark of hope in the fight against Covid-19.

The first incident was reported from a general store at Ram Chowk, located next to Udyog Vihar, when the owner lit a candle around 9pm. “It seems the candle fell from the top of a shelf onto the ground and led to flammable items located inside the shop catch fire. The shopkeeper called the fire department and a tender from Udyog Vihar fire brigade, located 500 metres from the shop, was sent to the spot. The fire was doused under five minutes. A portion of the shop was damaged,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

In the other incident, a couple residing in Kendriya Vihar, Sector 56, who are under self-quarantine for the last two weeks, had lit a candle atop of a washing machine in their balcony.

According to RWA members, they forgot about the lit candle and the washing machine was soon engulfed in flames. “Our security guards noticed flames and smoke emitting from an apartment in C-block. They then went inside the apartment and doused the fire. The washing machine was located in the balcony and the fire was extinguished before it spread to the rest of the apartment. The machine, however, was completely charred,” said Abhey Raj, president, Kendriya Vihar, RWA.