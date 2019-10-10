Shot at by drunk friend, dare costs 50-year-old dearly

gurugram

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:08 IST

A friendly dare while enjoying drinks with his friend cost a man dearly when the man shot at him as part of the challenge. The 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound on his left shoulder and is receiving treatment at private hospital, where his condition is reportedly stable.

According to the police, the incident took place in Bilaspur early Thursday morning, around 3.30am, when the victim, Ramesh Kumar, and the suspect, Monu (30), were drinking at their village’s common sitting area, locally called the baithak.

Monu has over 20 criminal cases, including those of attempt to murder, loot, robbery and assault against him and he had been declared a bad character—a person with a history of crime—at the IMT-Manesar police station.

Kumar, who rears cattle for a living, was at the baithak to oversee the delivery of a buffalo calf along with other elders of the village, the police said.

“After the delivery, while others had left for their respective homes, the victim and the accused man then started drinking alcohol there. Besides the two of them, only one other elderly person and his son were there; they were sleeping in the verandah. While they were drinking, the victim dared his friend to shoot him, and he did,” Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, adding that the suspect shot a bullet at Kumar. It pierced through his left shoulder, Boken said.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the suspect, who did not have any enmity with the suspect, ran away.

“The two other people at the spot, who were sleeping at the time of the incident, woke up hearing the sound of the gun fire. During preliminary probe, it was found that the accused has over 20 criminal cases against him,” the police officer said.

The two rushed the victim to a private hospital in Manesar from where he was later referred to another private hospital. His condition is said to be stable, police said, adding that no animal was harmed in the incident. The village’s sick or pregnant animals are rested in the rooms built around the baithak, the police said.

Kumar’s father filed a police complaint against Monu, based on which a case was filed at the Bilaspur police station. He has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act, the police said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:08 IST