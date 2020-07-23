Signature Hospital under scanner in Covid negligence case

gurugram

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:46 IST

Police on Wednesday registered a case against a private city hospital after a medical board inquiry deemed its negligence resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Covid-19 patient last month.

According to the 44-year-old patient’s husband, his wife had complained of high fever on June 1, following which she was admitted to Signature Hospital in sector 37- D.

On June 2, the hospital informed them that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Over the next few days, she had trouble breathing and her health deteriorated. So, we decided to shift her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jhajjar. On June 9 morning, we told the hospital that we wanted to get her discharged, and by 2.30 pm cleared all dues. The hospital authorities made us wait on the pretext of documentation and delayed the process of shifting her. At 6 pm, my wife called my son and told him over the phone that her oxygen had been removed and no doctor was providing assistance,” he said.

He said they pleaded with the hospital to arrange for an ambulance immediately.

“First, they said we would have to arrange an ambulance on our own. Later, they said they would provide the ambulance but they delayed it till 8 pm. Her health worsened in the ambulance. One doctor accompanied us in the ambulance but the oxygen cylinder was not full. Shortly after she was admitted to the hospital in Jhajjar, she passed away,” he said.

Dr. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “The medical negligence board conducted an inquiry and gave the opinion that there was negligence on part of the doctor of the hospital who had accompanied the patient in the ambulance.”

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), sector 10 A police station, said, “A case has been registered against the Signature Hospital. We will record their statement and involve them in the investigation.”

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 304- A (death by negligence).

“This is not a case of negligence. The hospital has challenged the medical board inquiry in this case to the appellate authority. We believe that proper investigation had not been conducted and all the facts have not been considered,” said an administrator of Signature Hospital authorised to speak on their behalf.