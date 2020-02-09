Snatchers fire gunshot, decamp with phones near Huda City Centre

gurugram

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 23:52 IST

Two unidentified men allegedly shot at four men, assaulted them and snatched their mobile phones near Palazzio Hotel in Sector 29 on Friday late night. The spot is close to the busy Huda City Centre Metro station. The police said no injuries were sustained in the alleged snatching attempt and that the suspects are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.10am when the victims, who work in a restaurant of an upscale hotel in Sector 44, were walking to their respective residences in South City B block, after completing their shift.

One of the victims, Rajvir Singh, said that as they were about to enter the gate, when a motorcycle coming from the side of the Huda City Centre parked in front of them. Singh said that the suspect seated pillion was carrying a gun. Both were not wearing helmets.

“The suspects asked us to hand over our phones and threatened to shoot. When I refused to give my phone, the suspect carrying the gun fired one round on the road to intimidate. They also punched me and my friend. They took two mobile phones and cash and repeatedly threatened to shoot,” said Singh, adding that after snatching their phones, the suspect drove towards Signature Tower.

The police said one gunshot was fired but none of the victims sustained any injuries.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the suspects are yet to be identified and the police were checking CCTVs in the area for possible leads.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 285 (negligent conduct) and 379 B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Sector 40 police station on Saturday, said police.

In another incident, two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a laptop from a man as he was about to de-board an auto-rickshaw near South City 2 F block market around 9.40pm on Friday.

In the police complaint, the victim said that he had taken an auto-rickshaw from Ambience Mall for his residence in South City 2 and was about to reach his house when the incident took place. The suspects allegedly snatched his laptop bag containing his laptop, documents, charger and a data cable. The police said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

A case was registered under section 379 A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC at sector 50 police station, said the police.