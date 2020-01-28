Three bystanders killed after being run over by speeding car

gurugram

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 19:22 IST

Three men were killed after a car crashed into them while they were standing near a restaurant on the Bilaspur-Tauru Road, the police said on Tuesday. After the collision, the car turned turtle, following which the driver of the vehicle abandoned it and fled the spot.

The incident was among three such hit-and-run cases that took place on Sunday, in which five persons were hit by speeding vehicles. Since the beginning of January, at least 34 have people died in hit-and-run incidents across Gurugram. According to the data provided by the police, 1,069 accidents were reported in the city in 2019 and 400 people had lost their lives.

According to the police, the three persons who died were identified as Pawan, 32, Jaswant, 41, and Jai Bhagwan, 42, who were residents of Langra village in Manesar. The incident took place around 8.50pm on Sunday, when Jaswant and his friend, Mandeep, had gone to have dinner at the restaurant.

In the police complaint, Mandeep, said, “After having dinner, both of us stood on the road and were waiting for public transport to return home. While standing there, two of Jaswant’s friends from the village came there on a motorcycle. Jai Bhagwan was riding the motorcycle and Pawan was sitting pillion. They stopped on seeing us and we began chatting.”

He said that suddenly, a Toyota Etios, being driven at a high speed and heading towards Tauru, hit the three men head-on.

Mandeep did not sustain any injury as he was standing a little far from the trio. The car driver lost control of his vehicle and it turned turtle, the police said. The driver then abandoned the car and allegedly fled the spot.

The complainant, in the first information report (FIR), said that the victims were taken to a hospital by bystanders and they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Rajender, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bilaspur police station, said, “The car’s registration number is one of Delhi’s. We are trying to trace its owner. The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Monday.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the scooter he was riding in Bhangrola village, under IMT Manesar, on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Vijay, a resident of Garhi Harsaru. He worked with an online marketplace. The incident took place around 8.15pm on Sunday when he was returning home from his office in Bhangrola.

Charan Singh, assistant sub-inspector, Kherki Daula police station, said, “The man was riding a scooter when an unidentified vehicle hit him from the rear. The driver fled the spot with his vehicle. The man sustained fatal injuries to his head and died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested.”

In another incident, a man in his early 30s died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Narsinghpur on Sunday. The police said that they did not find any identification documents among the victim’s possessions.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night when the man was crossing a road in Narsinghpur.

Madan, ASI, Sector 37 police station, said, “The man died on the spot. We have not been able to identify him or the suspect.”