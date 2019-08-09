Three held for raping 13-year-old in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:26 IST

Three men were arrested for allegedly molesting and raping a 13-year-old girl, a student of class eight in a private school, police said on Thursday. The girl had gone missing from her house on Tuesday evening and her family had filed a missing persons’ complaint at Bajghera police station the same day.

According to the police, she had gone to meet a friend, who later took her to the office of an acquaintance in Rajendra Park on Tuesday night. At the office, two other men allegedly sexually assaulted her for over four hours before one of them dropped her near her house.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that her friend, whom she had gone to meet, was told by an acquaintance that the girl’s parents were looking for her. “But instead of dropping her home, he took her to another acquaintance’s office in Rajendra Park and told her that he was going for work and left. The two men present there, who are in the process of setting up a property office, allegedly raped her at the office. One of them later dropped her in a cab near her house,” the police officer said.

Police said the girl returned to her house the following morning and shared the incident with her family who informed the police. “On Tuesday evening, her parents were at work and only her younger brother was at the house when she left,” the official said.

Deepak, station house officer, Bajghera police station, said the three men were arrested on Thursday evening. “The girl’s parents had filed a missing persons’ report, following which a case was registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code. The men were sent to judicial custody on Thursday,” he said.

Two of the suspects have been booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and the friend, whom she had gone to meet, has been booked under Section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

