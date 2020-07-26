Three open fire outside property dealer’s office, leave note; case registered

gurugram

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:51 IST

Three unidentified men allegedly opened fire at the office of a property dealer and made away after throwing a note inside the man’s office in Taj Nagar in Farrukh Nagar on Sunday morning. Police said the note warned the victim against supporting one Kalu or he would be shot dead. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

Police said prima facie, gang rivalry seemed to be the reason behind the Sunday shooting. Investigators also are probing if the shooting was in any way in which one Yashpal was murdered in Taj Nagar on May 18. Birender alias Kalu, who has links with gangs, is the prime suspect in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 10am, when Yogesh Singh, a property dealer, and his two associates, Harish and Rakesh, were at the office. Police said three masked men arrived on a motorcycle and fired thrice, of which two bullets hit the outside wall, while one bullet went through the main gate and hit a piece of furniture.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “No one was injured. After the firing, the suspects threw a note at the spot. The note reads that anyone who helps Kalu in Taj Nagar will be shot in the chest. The suspects are yet to be identified.”

Police said in his statement, the victim, Singh, said that Birender alias Kalu was an acquaintance and he often used to visit his office. Kalu, who has a criminal history, had allegedly shot dead Yashpal on May 18 in Taj Nagar over a money-related dispute. Yashpal was a close associate of gangster Kaushal, who was arrested in 2019. Police suspect that the shooters could be associated to Kaushal’s gang. Kalu had earlier been arrested in a murder case of a sarpanch in 2011.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Arms Act at Farrukh Nagar police station on Sunday, said police.