Home / Gurugram / Three people booked for developing illegal colony in Farrukhnagar

Three people booked for developing illegal colony in Farrukhnagar

gurugram Updated: Jan 18, 2020
HT Correspondent
Three people were booked on Saturday for developing an illegal colony over 13 acres of land in Farukhnagar, said the police. The land was originally marked as an open space in the master plan of Gurugram by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the police said.

According to the police, they received a complaint from district town planner(DTP), enforcement, against three people, including a woman, for infringing rules of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act of 1975. The suspects have been identified as Manoj Kumar, Neetu Devi and Sudhir Singh of Khera Khurempur village.

Officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) alleged that the suspects were illegally selling plots after dividing the land. The case has been registered under sections 3, 7 and 7A of the 1975 law at the Farukhnagar police station. As per the police, the sections relate to the development of colonies without prior approval from the DTCP. The land was divided into smaller plots and sold to different people last year. Many had even constructed houses on the plots sold to them.

Ved Prakash DTP, enforcement, said they had issued notices to the suspects last year but they continued selling the plots. “We had to complain to the police to take action against them,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects had carved out an unauthorised colony over land in the revenues estate of village Farukhnagar. None of the suspects has been arrested yet. “The police will collect and verify the documents to proceed with the investigation, said Sangwan.

india news