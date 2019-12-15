To avoid traffic jam, no heavy vehicles on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway till 10.30pm on weekdays

gurugram

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 09:58 IST

The Gurugram traffic police have extended the restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway in the evening by an additional 90 minutes on weekdays in order to prevent congestion. Under the revised timings, the movement of heavy vehicles is restricted between 5pm-10.30pm on weekdays. Earlier the restriction was imposed till 9pm.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himanshu Garg passed this order on Thursday, under sections 71 and 73 of the Haryana Police Act, 2008. “In order to prevent obstruction of vehicles and annoyance to the public due to extreme traffic congestion at the Delhi-Gurugram border, near the Sirhaul toll, I have temporarily extended the existing restrictions on the movement of goods transport vehicles in the evening. This will ensure that the load at the toll plaza is much lesser during peak hours of traffic. By the time, these vehicles carrying goods start their journey, the period of high volume of vehicles will have already ended. This will save the much-needed travelling time for daily commuters. Directions have been issued to all traffic inspectors and ACPs for implementation,” said Garg.

Garg added that the order is not applicable to emergency vehicles belonging to the police, the fire department, and defence services. As per the draft of the comprehensive mobility plan of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), nearly 3 lakh vehicles travel at the Sirhaul toll on a daily basis.This development comes in the backdrop of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stating that they are going to be covering seven lanes of the toll for facilitating the construction of the Ambience Mall underpass next month.

The area near the Sirhaul toll plaza is the most congested spot in the city with commuters usually taking 20-45 minutes to clear it during peak traffic hours.

Gurugram police starts lifting abandoned vehicles on MCG’s request

In a release issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday, civic body officials revealed that the Gurugram police have started lifting abandoned vehicles from Udyog Vihar and Sector 18 following MCG’s complaint. MCG commissioner Amith Khatri said that on December 3 and 4, the MCG had complained of abandoned vehicles to the Gurugram police at these two locations. The towing process has commenced since Saturday. He further said that the MCG is in the process of identifying more such spots in the city, and abandoned vehicles will be auctioned off by the Gurugram police if their owners do not move them from the non-designated spots.