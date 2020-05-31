e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles to check e-passes before allowing anyone to pass, which led to traffic snarls at the border.

gurugram Updated: May 31, 2020 11:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Gurugram, Haryana
The decision to seal the border came after Gurugram witnessed an increase of Covid-19 cases recently.
The decision to seal the border came after Gurugram witnessed an increase of Covid-19 cases recently.
         

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

