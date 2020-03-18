Two Gurugram residents test positive, total at three

gurugram

A 44-year-old man and his wife, residents of Sector 50, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total count of Covid-19 infected patients in the state to three, confirmed officials of the state health department.

“All the three Covid-19 confirmed cases in the state are from Gurugram,” a senior state health official, who preferred anonymity, said.

As per the data shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on total Covid-19 cases in the country, Haryana currently has three confirmed cases.

According to district health officials, the patient had travelled to London and is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, while his wife is under home-quarantine.

As reported on Wednesday, the male patient returned from London on March 7. He stayed at his residence in Sector 50 for two days. Considering his health condition with flu-like symptoms, he visited RML Hospital in Delhi and was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

“His wife, who is 40 years old, was one of the close contacts of the male patient. Her sample was collected by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory after her husband was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. From March 11 onwards, the wife has been under home-quarantine as her symptoms were mild,” an official, privy to the matter, said.

Officials said that seven additional samples have been collected from the family and their close contacts — two children, two household helps, one driver, one cook and one gardener. All seven are currently under home-quarantine, said officials.

The state’s first coronavirus case was reported from Gurugram on Monday after a 26-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 9, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in the city. She had a travel history from Malaysia and Indonesia.

SUSPECTED CASE

A 22-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 67, who had also travelled to London recently is suspected to be suffering from the novel coronavirus, according to officials of the health department. On March 16, she had approached the district health department for tests, when she returned to the city. “We are waiting for the final confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, after her first sample tested positive,” the senior health official said.

All positive samples tested in other laboratories are sent to NIV for a final confirmation, as per the government guidelines.