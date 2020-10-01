Two held for beating man to death after argument near Sector 31

gurugram

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:00 IST

Two weeks after a 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Jharsa road near sector 31, the police on Tuesday arrested two suspects and claimed to have cracked the case. Police said their probe has found that both the arrested suspects had an argument with the victim, following which they roughed him up and also hit him in the chest with a brick, before fleeing from the spot.

According to the police, the suspects — identified as Ataullah Khan alias Totla and Priyanshu alias Mota alias Sachin — were arrested from a house near Signature Tower on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified by his first name as Pankaj, a native of Bhadaf village in Kanina of Mahendragarh district, had arrived in the city on September 5 to look for a job and had been staying at the house of his friend, identified as construction supervisor Ajay Kumar, in Rajiv Nagar in Sector 13.

According to the police complaint lodged by Kumar, on September 15 at 1am, a woman had come to visit Pankaj. After she left, Pankaj told Kumar to accompany him to meet someone. At 2.10 am, they rode a motorcycle towards Atul Kataria Chowk and near a restaurant on Jharsa service road, their motorcycle broke down. While dragging the vehicle towards the nearest fuel station, they asked help from two men, who were passing by on a white scooter.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “An argument ensued between the victims and the suspects. The suspects slapped them and started kicking Pankaj, who fell on the road. Kumar managed to run away from the spot and hide in a lane nearby. The suspects kicked Pankaj in his private parts and also hit him with a brick on his chest, before escaping. They also took the keys of the motorcycle.”

Later, after the men had left the spot, Kumar took the help of a passerby and rushed Pankaj to a private hospital in Jharsa and they returned to their house. At 5am, Pankaj again complained of severe pain in his private parts where the suspect had kicked him repeatedly. He was again rushed to a private hospital in sector 13, from where he was referred to another private hospital in sector 38. The doctors then referred him to civil hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The accused were produced in a district court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody. They were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at sector 40 police station, said police.