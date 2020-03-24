Two more of Palam Vihar family test positive

gurugram

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:17 IST

Two members of a family at Bestech Park View in Palam Vihar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total count of infected persons in the city to 10. This is the first case in the city in which four members of one family have contracted the infection.

Last week, two siblings — a 22-year-old woman who returned from London on March 15 and her 18-year-old brother — tested positive within a span of two days.

On Tuesday, their 55-year-old father and 70-year-old maternal grandmother were confirmed of having Covid-19. Their mother, however, tested negative. “It is the first such case in Gurugram where four members from the same family have been diagnosed Covid-19 positive,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

“Our team has visited the society and sprayed disinfectant in their flat. Our teams will reach out to the other families in the society to check community transmission. If required, we will ask the society for self-quarantine as a preventive measure against transmission of the virus,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, the father and the grandmother were still at home with the mother in attendance. Their children were admitted to a private hospital last week. “I am already bedridden due to a fracture in my leg. My son was sharing the room with us and we were in close contact before he was diagnosed. I received a call from the Civil Hospital to inform me, but no one has guided us on how to get admitted or if we can approach any hospital,” said the father.

“Both the patients are under home quarantine and will be shifted to the Civil Hospital tomorrow,” said Punia.

The 22-year-old, upon returning from abroad, had complained of cough and fever. She tested positive on March 19. Her brother was also found to be infected. The RWA of the condominium had sought the intervention of the district administration, alleging that the family was breaking quarantine protocol.

The father, however, said that they were feeling mentally harassed because even their daily supplies had been stopped. He said the house was sanitised by the MCG officials three days ago and since then, they have not moved out except for his wife, who visited the hospitals where their children are admitted.

Vikas Dhull, general secretary of the condominium, said they are concerned about the spread of the virus. “We are concerned that now more people will test positive. It is important that three domestic helps and people who visited them are tested,” he said.