Umeed Marg residents meet police, call for traffic regulation

gurugram

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:45 IST

A group of residents, who have their houses on Umeed Marg and a lane behind it, called on the police on Tuesday evening and urged them to regulate traffic movement and not to remove the speed breakers on the road as security of the residents could be at stake.

The residents, who also submitted a memorandum, said that several incidents of chain snatching and car thefts have taken place in their area in the past few months.

The development comes two days after another group of residents from nearby condominiums held a protest last Sunday against what they said was unnecessary harassment of road users as access was strictly being controlled.

Umeed Marg is a 12-metre wide road and it connects MG Road to Sushant Lok-1 and DLF Phase-4. Differences have emerged on the usage of this road between the residents who own houses on it and the people who live in surrounding areas and use the road for commuting.

The Umeed Marg residents have told the police that this road connects MG Road with a number of colonies and its increased usage had become a security risk as there is no check on entry in the colony. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 29 police station, they said.

DB Sharma, a resident, said, “This is an internal road which can’t take the pressure of traffic from all the surrounding areas. The internal roads can’t be used as highways and uncontrolled movement of commercial vehicles need to be curbed,” he said.

“The security of the area should not be jeopardised and the authorities should refrain from removing speed breakers from the road. The traffic coming from Sushant Lok-1 should also be regulated and unauthorised parking on road should be stopped,” said another resident, who did not wish to be identified.

On Sunday, about 200 residents of upscale condominiums in Sushant Lok and DLF Phase 4 had protested against regulation of traffic on Umeed Marg and demanded that there should be free access to the road.

A resident of Sushant Lok-I, who had participated in the protest on Sunday, said, “It is not a private road but some days back few residents managed to stop free movement of vehicles by installing gates and boom barriers.” When asked about the matter, Ved Prakash, SHO, Sector 29 police station, said that a meeting of the residents from both sides would be called, and the matter would be discussed in detail to find out an amicable solution.