Unpaid for two months, KoD performers fail to strike the right pose

gurugram

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:41 IST

The ongoing lockdown has brought the lives of 100 performers at the Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) to a standstill. The performers, who enthralled audiences with their dances and musical soirees, say that non-payment of salary for two months and a lack of paid work has left them in the lurch.

KoD, a popular cultural hot spot, is visited by many for its two regular shows, Zangoora and Jhumroo, for which the performers are employed. It was shut on March 16 due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The dancers said that their other sources of income — teaching dance at private schools, fitness sessions at gyms and private sessions — have also dried up.

To overcome the financial crisis and help the dancers meet daily expenses, Karan Achhipilya, a choreographer who leads a group of 100 dancers, has launched an online campaign to raise funds. “We have launched a crowdsourcing campaign and set a target of ₹15 lakh for April. In the last 15 days, we have managed to collect ₹1 lakh. My friends in Bollywood have also promised help,” he said.

A majority of the performers relied on the monthly salaries of ₹20,000-₹22,000 and due to a lack of options, many have started selling their valuables, while others have had to borrow money, said Achhipilya. “The salaries are stuck but we have been assured by the management that these will be given soon. A small amount has also been given to us (to deal with the current circumstances), but this is not enough,” he said, adding that many performers are migrants and rent houses.

Ravi Arya, of Bahadurgarh, who has been performing at KoD for the last three years, said that he has had to sell his car for sustenance. “I have a brother who works in a shop and my father stays at home. My salary has not been paid and all savings have dried up. So, I had to sell the car as we have to pay the monthly rent and meet other expenses,” said 27-year-old Arya.

Even those who have their own residences in Delhi are said it is a tough time for their families. “I live with my mother and the only source of income is my salary. It has become difficult to survive as there is no other source of income to buy ration, vegetable and meet other expenses,” said Arvind Bainsla, who lives in Chattarpur of Delhi.

Another performer, who preferred anonymity, said that he had to borrow money from a relative. “I will be forced to sell my motorbike if things don’t improve soon,” he said.

Achhipilya said that the management of the KoD was supportive and had given money in tranches. “We spoke with the management and they have promised to make payments, but KoD itself depends on daily earnings. So, they are also in a spot, but I hope they find a solution,” he said.

Pardeep Bhardwaj, general manager, administration, KoD said that they have made payments to employees whose salaries are lower than ₹15,000. “We assure the employees that all payments would be made, but this lockdown has caused a crisis situation. All efforts are being made to pay salaries at the earliest.”