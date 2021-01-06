e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Vaccination dry run on Thursday

Vaccination dry run on Thursday

gurugram Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The district health department will conduct a dry run for Covid-19 vaccination at six session sites on Thursday. The regional emergencies director of World Health Organisation, Dr Rodrico Ofrin, is likely to visit two sites — at Bhangrola and Wazirabad — to review the preparedness, according to health department officials.

Bhangrola is a rural area, with the dry run being held at a primary health centre. Wazirabad, on the other hand, is an urban area, where the drive will be held at a government primary school, as per the plan prepared by the health department. Other sites are Tigra, Basai Enclave, Daulatabad and Chauma.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, along with his team visited the six session sites on Wednesday to check the preparedness for the mock drill. The drive will start from 11am at all locations simultaneously, and is likely to continue till 1pm.

Since the mock drill will be conducted across 22 districts on Thursday, the state has been exempted from the massive nationwide mock drill to be held on January 8 across all states and Union territories, according to a statement issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.

top news
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
HHazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
HHazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In