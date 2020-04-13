e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Vegetable vendor alleges assault in a video; police deny claim

Vegetable vendor alleges assault in a video; police deny claim

gurugram Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A video surfaced on social media on Sunday in which a vegetable vendor alleged that he was beaten up by a police officer amid the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sector 10. The vendor had sustained injuries on his left hand. The police refuted the claim and said that they have not received any kind of complaint regarding the matter.

The vendor, in the almost one-minute-long video, alleged that he had put his vegetable cart in Kadipur Mandi, Sector 10. He added that a police officer allegedly asked him to remove his cart and when he refused to do so, the officer hit him with a stick.

The video was recorded on Saturday evening by a human rights activist based in Gurugram who requested anonymity and said, “I had gone to the Sector 10 police station regarding some other case when I saw the vendor standing outside the premises. He told us that he was hit by an officer of the police station while he was selling vegetables. His hand was severely injured. As I was in a rush, I could not make sure that he filed a complaint. I just recorded the video and posted it to social media on Sunday.”

A police officer posted at the Sector 10 police station, requesting anonymity, denied the claim. “We have not received any kind of complaint regarding the incident,” he added.

On April 1, a special police officer (SPO) was dismissed from duty for allegedly beating up a doctor who was returning from a government hospital after finishing his shift in Pataudi. The doctor had sustained minor injuries.

top news
PM’s address tomorrow at 10 am, expected to outline decision on lockdown
PM’s address tomorrow at 10 am, expected to outline decision on lockdown
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news