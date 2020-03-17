e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Water supply to half of Gurugram will remain suspended for 24 hrs

Water supply to half of Gurugram will remain suspended for 24 hrs

gurugram Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:17 IST
Almost half of the city’s population will be left without supply of water on Tuesday, following a 24-hour shutdown from the midnight of Monday. This shutdown is due to the shifting work of a major water pipeline to be executed at Basai Chowk for a flyover constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The shifting will negatively affect the supply of water from the water treatment plant (WTP) in Basai to the boosting station in Sector 16.

Places that will be affected include DLF phases 1 to 3, Udyog Vihar, Sector 10, 10A, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, Dundahera, South City, MG Road and others.

The GMDA currently supplies 420 to 440 million litres daily(MLD) of water to the city — an increase in water demand roughly 30 to 40MLD over the past three weeks. The GMDA supplies 160 MLD water from the Sector 16 boosting station alone to the above mentioned areas, which are thickly populated.

The GMDA’s infrastructure wing (road construction division) is constructing a flyover at Basai Chowk to make traffic smooth between NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway. A water pipeline of 1,300mm is running along the Basai Road connecting the Basai WTP with the Sector 16 boosting station via Basai Chowk.The water pipeline happens to fall in its alignment. As such, it needs to shifted, said officials associated with the project.

Abhinav Verma, GMDA executive engineer, said, “We have informed the residents through WhatsApp groups and sent messages to residential welfare association(RWA) groups. We have asked the contractor to complete the work in 24 hours so that we can resume water supply soon after the shifting is complete by Tuesday midnight.”

The residents are, however, worried. Bhim Singh Yadav, RWA president of Sector 22B, said, “We have received GMDA’s message in this regard. We wish that the GMDA contractor completes the shifting work as per the announced timeline. We can store water for 24 hours but not beyond that. In case, we do not get water supply on Wednesday morning, we will have to call a private tanker.”

