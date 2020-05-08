With Kapashera, Sirhaul out of bounds, labour shortage hits Udyog Vihar

gurugram

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:20 IST

Hit by a shortage of labourers, industries in Udyog Vihar are finding it hard to resume operations even after being given the nod to open their shop floors for production. Industry owners say that many units have been forced to put their plans on resuming production on hold.

Owners said that besides many workers choosing to return home, one of the prime reasons behind a shortage of workers at the factory units is that a large number of workers live in Kapashera in Delhi, and are not able to reach Gurguram for work. With the Haryana government not allowing movement across the Gurugram border, except for those engaged in essential services, over 30,000 to 35,000 labourers who work in garment factories, auto ancillaries, and other industries in Udyog Vihar are stuck in Kapashera, said industry owners.

Many workers who are Gurugram but live in areas that are under containment zones are also unable to reach factories for work. Movement of around 20,000 to 25,000 workers who live in Sirhaul, a containment zone, has been restricted as well, industrialists said.

“Around 500 factories in Udyog Vihar have been allowed to resume operations with 33 percent workforce. But we are not able to start functioning as most of the workers are stuck in Kapashera, Sirhaul, and Dundahera,” Ashok Kohli, president, Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar, said.

Dundahera village, home to around 15,000 workers, is also a containment zone. “We have permission to start the unit with around 500 workers, but 50 percent of the workers live in Kapashera and they can’t come to Udyog Vihar. It is difficult to set up lodging facilities for them in an industrial unit, so we can do much other than to wait and watch,” said Amarjeet Dagar, vice president, Richa and Company, a garment exporter.

Garment exporters in Udyog Vihar also said that unrest was brewing among workers, who are not being allowed to reach industrial areas in Gurugram, as they need to get their salaries, and want to work. “A large number of people had reached the Delhi-Gurugram border, but they were not allowed to enter the district. If such a situation persists then the workers might go back to their hometowns, and there would be more trouble for us,” said Satyendra Singh, general manager, East West Traders, a garment manufacturer and exporter.

Many senior executives of Gurugram-based industries who live in Delhi are not able to join work. “We have sent a list of senior officials to the government, and hope weekly passes will be issued to them soon,” said Kohli.