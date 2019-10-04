e-paper
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Haryana assembly election 2019: Ashok Tanwar resigns from Congress poll panels, says ‘left with no option’

In a veiled attack at Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AshokTanwar on Thursday dispatched a two-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, listing his grievances and alleging that a section of party leaders in Haryana attacked him and “sabotaged” the Congress when he was the state chief.

haryana Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:43 IST
Pawan Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ashok Tanwar with his outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence at Akbar Road in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar resigned from party’s election committees on Thursday and accused his political rivals of “selling tickets” for the upcoming state polls.

Tanwar, who is at loggerheads with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had protested outside Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s house in New Delhi on Wednesday over the distribution of tickets for the Haryana assembly elections.

In a veiled attack at Hooda, Tanwar on Thursday dispatched a two-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, listing his grievances and alleging that a section of party leaders in Haryana attacked him and “sabotaged” the Congress when he was the state chief.

“I will, however, continue my duties as primary member of the Congress party,” said Tanwar, who was last month replaced as state boss by Kumari Selja, after six years at the helm.

Ahead of the assembly polls, the knives are again out in the faction-ridden Haryana Congress. The party has been grappling with internal squabbles over the state leadership after BJP dethroned it in 2014 polls.

Tanwar’s ouster has been one of the key demands of Hooda. Now Tanwar has hit back at his bete noire through the letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Tanwar, in his letter, said he was targeted by a section of party leaders due to “personal prejudices” and “selfish interests”. He said it was “excruciating” to see the same individuals taking decisions instead of allowing just, free and fair selection of candidates that he said was the “hallmark” of Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.

Questioning the process of distribution of tickets, Tanwar alleged that some individuals were “selling tickets” and “subverting” the great political legacy of the Congress. “I have not been left with any other option but to resign from the responsibilities you have assigned me as member of various committees for Haryana assembly elections,” he said.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:39 IST

