Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Manohar Lal Khattar files nomination from Karnal

Manohar Lal Khattar was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders during the submission of papers. The CM exuded confidence that voters would ensure his victory with a bigger margin this time.

haryana Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Khattar said it is natural that the number of ticket aspirants goes up when the atmosphere is in favour of the party.
Khattar said it is natural that the number of ticket aspirants goes up when the atmosphere is in favour of the party.(HT/Keshav Singh)
         

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar filed his nominations papers from the Karnal assembly seat on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders during the submission of papers. Talking to reporters after filing his papers, the CM exuded confidence that voters would ensure his victory with a bigger margin this time. “I expect people will shower more love and blessings on me this time. I feel people will ensure a victory for me with more number of votes than the last time,” Khattar said.

To a question on resentment among the ticket aspirants who were denied nomination, Khattar said, “It is natural that the number of ticket aspirants goes up when the atmosphere is in favour of the party. But our party workers are disciplined. Everybody knows that one person gets ticket from one assembly seat only. If there is any issue anywhere, we are constantly in touch with them,” said Khattar.

On a question on the BJP’s target of winning over 75 seats in the 90-member assembly, the CM said he had left it to people to decide to what extent they wanted their party go beyond the target.

UT Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Khattar for giving “a new direction” to Haryana in the past five years.

“Given the kind of enthusiasm among people, there is no doubt that the target of 75 plus is achievable,” said Adityanath while congratulating Khattar for getting re-nominated from Karnal.

“The BJP will form the government in Haryana again. Under the leadership of Khattar, the party will achieve the 75-plus target,” Adityanath added.

Earlier, before filing his nomination papers, Khattar performed a ‘havan’ and addressed a public gathering in the presence of Union minister Narendra Tomar and Adityanath.

The BJP had announced a list of 78 candidates for the assembly elections on Monday. Two ministers--Vipul Goel and Rao Narbir Singh--were among the seven MLAs denied ticket this time.

The BJP had won 47 seats in the 2014 assembly polls. After its won the Jind bypolls earlier this year, the party’s strength rose to 48 in the state assembly.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:09 IST

India News