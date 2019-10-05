Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur to contest against Khattar

haryana

Sacked Border Security Force (BSF) constable, Tej Bahadur Yadav filed nomination papers from Karnal assembly segment from where the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter is seeking re-election in the upcoming state polls on October 21.

Tej Bahadur, who has been fielded by the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), was sacked from the BSF in 2017 after he uploaded a video on social media complaining about the food served to the BSF personnel. Yadav had filed his nomination against Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate before Samajwadi Party decided to field him.

However, his nomination was finally rejected by the Election Commission.

Yadav alleged that BJP had come to power with false promises and failed to deliver on the promises made. He also accused the BJP for alleged rise in unemployment in Haryana and said it will be punished by the unemployed youth in this election.

A resident of Mahendergarh district, Yadav was unfazed by the “outsider” tag given to him by rival parties. “I have served the country for 21 years and entire country is like my home,” he said.

The BJP which won 47 seats in the last assembly elections in 2014 to form its first government in Haryana, is contesting all 90 seats on its own. Seventeen of the 90 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The BJP is banking heavily on the clean image of chief minister Khattar and the development works carried out by his government. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s Haryana campaign in Rohtak where he endorsed a second term for Khattar.

