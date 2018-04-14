7 ways to lose weight, stay healthy. Think dark chocolate, honey, more

If losing weight is the biggest reason you are enrolling yourself to a gym, here’s something you need to do before introducing yourself to exercises or dumbbells.

Remember, before you think of building those biceps or calf muscles, it is imperative that you right all the wrongs in your lifestyle. Inculcating healthy habits, such as eating right and leading a disciplined life is a must so that our body functions at its optimum level.

This does not, however, mean that you go the extreme way and give up on all the food you love. The key is in balancing. Here are seven ways to lead a healthy, happy life.

1. Cycling: Biking is a great way to work out and breathe in fresh air, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other lifestyle-related ailments. You can even try your hand on a good stationary bike (cardio machine) that also monitors your heart health and calories burned. Doing it for 30 minutes, 3-4 times in a week, is good enough.

2. Take a screen-break: It is important to practise certain mindful activities at home and office. One of them is to go screen-free for some time. Take your eyes off the screen, whether it is computer or TV or mobile, and try spending some time talking to family, friends or colleagues.

Your eyes and brain need a screen break as it promotes general well-being and improves cognitive functioning and learning through socialising. You will only feel more productive at the end of each day by doing this.

3. Do morning stretches: Stretching in the morning is a good habit. This can be done in your balcony or in the park close to your house. You can browse the net for a list of simple stretching exercises and do them daily.

4. Drink a glass of lukewarm water: A glass of lukewarm water with half a lemon squeezed can aid your digestion system. The Vitamin C in lemon also helps in building immunity and nourishing your brain and nerve cells.

5. Honey instead of sugar: Honey promotes weight loss, good sleep, and is a natural energy source. You can develop a healthy gut by having a teaspoon of organic honey mixed with water or added to yoghurt every day. It also helps in improving one’s athletic performance.

6. Have dark chocolate: To improve your cognitive ability and monitor your heart health, have about 100 grams of dark chocolate every day. It is less sweet and so, saves you from guilt.

Dark chocolate also improves your cholesterol profile and helps in regulating blood sugar. Besides, it is also an anti-oxidant powerhouse too.

7. Include antioxidants in your diet: Anti-oxidants help you maintain good digestive health. Basil, cloves, cumin, parsley, cinnamon and oregano are some good sources of anti-oxidants which help maintain your overall health and well-being in the most natural way.



Dr Manoj Kutteri is the wellness director at AtmantanWellness Healthcare Center.

