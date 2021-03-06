IND USA
Indian Army personnel receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a military hospital in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo)
health

Army veterans to be vaccinated from next week. All you need to know

  • The government, when it launched its vaccination programme on January 16, ensured that army personnel involved in active duty also get vaccinated as the nation in its first phase had decided to inoculate healthcare workers as well as frontline workers.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Veterans and their dependents will receive vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at service hospitals starting next week, the Indian Army said on Saturday. The announcement comes as India is reaching the milestone of 20.6 million vaccinations in a span of 50 days. The government, when it launched its vaccination programme on January 16, ensured that army personnel involved in active duty also get vaccinated as the nation in its first phase had decided to inoculate healthcare workers as well as frontline workers.

Here are is how army veterans will be vaccinated:

  • Starting next week, 3.2 million ex-servicemen are scheduled to receive their vaccinations.
  • Dependents of these ex-servicemen, which include their spouses, are also eligible for the vaccines.
  • Children, sons as well as unmarried and divorced daughters, are also eligible for vaccination. Sons, who are above the age of 25 or if they have started earning (whichever is earlier), will be eligible.
  • Parents of ex-servicemen, who have a monthly income of less than 9,000, are eligible for vaccination. Ex-servicemen who have children with disabilities will also be eligible for the vaccination.
  • There are currently 2.3 million such dependents, a person familiar with the developments told HT earlier in the day.
  • The official also said that dependents will be vaccinated against Covid-19 only if they are eligible.
  • Armed forces medical facilities which will administer Covid-19 vaccines are currently being registered on the Co-WIN platform.
  • On Day 1 of the country’s vaccination drive, 3,129 healthcare workers of the Indian Army were vaccinated.
