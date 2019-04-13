Diana Penty reveals the secret to her envious figure
Actor and model Diana Penty lets us in on the secret of achieving a great body like hers, the diet she follows and more.health Updated: Apr 13, 2019 18:02 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Diana Penty is a former athlete, so fitness has always been her priority. But the 33-year-old never stops from eating what she wants. Here she doles out the secret to her envious figure.
Which is the one breakfast food that you must have?
A cup of tea as soon as I wake up, followed by eggs.
One fattening food item that you just can’t resist?
French fries and chocolate. I can’t help having these.
How do you get back in shape post a fattening indulgence?
I stay off sugar and processed foods for a few weeks. I also increase cardio workouts, which usually, for me, is in the form of dance.
Do you prefer mini meals? What do they normally contain?
I have a huge appetite. I can eat enough for three people. So for me, eating small meals through the day is key. It keeps me full, at the same time it doesn’t make me lethargic.
A diet that works for you?
I have never been on one. But what I do, is eat healthy and in moderation.
Do you work out at home? What are the exercises you follow?
I do mat or take floor Pilates class at home. I also take dance lessons at home.
A health tip that you rely on.
I don’t believe in extreme diets. For me, staying away from sugar and processed foods, eating home-cooked meals and exercising regularly is the key.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Apr 13, 2019 18:01 IST