India’s active Covid-19 cases declining steadily, says health ministry as caseload falls below 9 lakh-mark

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:37 IST

As India’s tally of active novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases fell below the nine lakh-mark, the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Friday highlighted this was the first time in exactly a month that the country’s active Covid-19 caseload was below the nine lakh-mark.

“India on a steady trajectory of continuously declining active cases. Active caseload below nine lakh for the first time after a month. India registered 8.93 lakh active cases today after registering 8.97 lakh on September 9,” the Union health ministry said.

On Friday, India’s active Covid-19 caseload fell to 893,592 despite a spike of 70,496 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s dashboard. On September 9, there were 897,394 active cases of the virus in the country.

On October 8, meanwhile, India had 902,425 active cases.

There were 78,365 recoveries in the country in the last 24 hours, as against new positive cases. 75% of these recoveries, the ministry said, were concentrated in ten states: Maharashtra (15,575), Karnataka (9,613), Kerala (7,003), Andhra Pradesh (6,102), Tamil Nadu (5,718), Uttar Pradesh (3,690), Odisha (3,312), West Bengal (2,970), Delhi (2,643) and Madhya Pradesh (2,420).

Also, there were 964 deaths in the country in this period. 82% of these were from ten states, the health ministry said. These are: Maharashtra (358), Karnataka (101), Tamil Nadu (68), West Bengal (63), Uttar Pradesh (45), Andhra Pradesh (42), Delhi (37), Madhya Pradesh (29), Punjab (29) and Kerala (24).

After these numbers, India’s total Covid-19 caseload, which is the second highest in the world after the United States, crossed the 6.9 million mark to reach 6,906,151. This includes 5,906,069 recoveries, 893,592 active cases and 106,490 deaths.