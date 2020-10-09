e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / India’s active Covid-19 cases declining steadily, says health ministry as caseload falls below 9 lakh-mark

India’s active Covid-19 cases declining steadily, says health ministry as caseload falls below 9 lakh-mark

This is for the first time in a month, since September 9, India’s active caseload was below nine lakh, the Union health ministry said. India’s active Covid-19 cases stand at 893,592 after 897,394 on September 9, as per the ministry’s dashboard.

health Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker registers people for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
A health worker registers people for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

As India’s tally of active novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases fell below the nine lakh-mark, the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Friday highlighted this was the first time in exactly a month that the country’s active Covid-19 caseload was below the nine lakh-mark.

“India on a steady trajectory of continuously declining active cases. Active caseload below nine lakh for the first time after a month. India registered 8.93 lakh active cases today after registering 8.97 lakh on September 9,” the Union health ministry said.

 

On Friday, India’s active Covid-19 caseload fell to 893,592 despite a spike of 70,496 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s dashboard. On September 9, there were 897,394 active cases of the virus in the country.

On October 8, meanwhile, India had 902,425 active cases.

There were 78,365 recoveries in the country in the last 24 hours, as against new positive cases. 75% of these recoveries, the ministry said, were concentrated in ten states: Maharashtra (15,575), Karnataka (9,613), Kerala (7,003), Andhra Pradesh (6,102), Tamil Nadu (5,718), Uttar Pradesh (3,690), Odisha (3,312), West Bengal (2,970), Delhi (2,643) and Madhya Pradesh (2,420).

 

Also, there were 964 deaths in the country in this period. 82% of these were from ten states, the health ministry said. These are: Maharashtra (358), Karnataka (101), Tamil Nadu (68), West Bengal (63), Uttar Pradesh (45), Andhra Pradesh (42), Delhi (37), Madhya Pradesh (29), Punjab (29) and Kerala (24).

 

After these numbers, India’s total Covid-19 caseload, which is the second highest in the world after the United States, crossed the 6.9 million mark to reach 6,906,151. This includes 5,906,069 recoveries, 893,592 active cases and 106,490 deaths.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Steady trajectory, says govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 9 lakh
Steady trajectory, says govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 9 lakh
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
‘He’s the best captain I’ve come across,’ Scott Styris names his pick
‘He’s the best captain I’ve come across,’ Scott Styris names his pick
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In