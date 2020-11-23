e-paper
Home / Health / Quinoa vs dalia: An expert reveals what’s the better breakfast option

Quinoa vs dalia: An expert reveals what’s the better breakfast option

If you’ve been wondering what’s better for breakfast—dalia or quinoa—then it’s time to read this piece, before buying these grains.

health Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:54 IST
Shreya Gupta
Shreya Gupta
HealthShots
Find out which of these two breakfast staples is healthier!
Find out which of these two breakfast staples is healthier! (Shutterstock)
         

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and one shouldn’t skip it for anything in the world. Not only does it give us much-needed energy, but also helps us to kickstart our day the right way. While there are many options available today, you may not have the right information, and that’s why we are here to help you. 

When we speak about breakfast, quinoa and dalia are two of the most talked-about staples, and for good reason. They are both considered healthy, but which one is a better option? We spoke to Dr Vivek Kumar, additional director, interventional cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, to understand better. 

He says, “Quinoa and dalia are both superfoods, and are considered great breakfast staples. While quinoa is a seed of a flowering plant ‘chenopodium quinoa’ that belongs to the Amaranth family, dalia is basically wheat with husk.”

Also, read: I started eating quinoa for weight loss and ended up with a messed up digestive system

QUINOA IS RICH IN NUTRIENTS

Dr Kumar says, “Quinoa is not a grain but a ‘pseudo-grain’, since it is more of a seed than grain. It is one of the very few plant-based foods that contain essential amino acids. Moreover, it is also rich in protein, fibre, minerals, vitamins, iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, folic acid and antioxidants, which makes it an excellent dietary choice for people who are vegetarian or vegan.”

Cooked quinoa also contains small quantities of carbohydrates and fats, and is completely gluten-free!

DALIA, ON THE OTHER HAND, IS NOT GLUTEN-FREE

“Dalia is cracked or broken wheat, and is made by milling whole raw wheat grains coarsely, which makes this food rich in fibre. Dalia, just like quinoa, also contains nutrients like magnesium, iron, protein, carbohydrates, sodium, potassium, calcium, vitamins and a small amount of fat,” says Dr Kumar.

Also, read: Here’s a nourishing masala dalia recipe to keep your gut healthy

SO WHAT DO YOU CHOOSE OUT OF THE TWO?

While both quinoa and dalia are healthy options and have almost the same nutrient content, the former is gluten-free, hence it can be consumed by individuals allergic to gluten, and suffer from irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease.

So, if you are looking for a gluten-free option then forget about dalia, but if not, both can be your breakfast baes.

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)

