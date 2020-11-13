This lauki ki barfi recipe is the perfect mithai for diabetics this Diwali

health

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:48 IST

Diwali is usually a tough time for those with diabetes, given that they have to abstain from consuming sweets in spite of being surrounded with everything ranging from laddus to barfi. You see, diabetes impairs the body’s ability to process blood sugar. When you consume excess sugar in such a situation, it can cause a spike in the blood sugar levels and prove to be extremely harmful. Hence, diabetics often find themselves not being able to partake in the festivities.

There are, however, certain recipes that will allow diabetics to enjoy Diwali. One of them happens to be lauki ki barfi. Yes, it seems odd that someone would even suggest mixing one of the most beloved sweets with one of the most hated vegetables. But they come together beautifully to offer a sugar-free dessert that is perfect for diabetics.

Lauki, also known as ghiya or bottle gourd, is actually known for its high water and fibre content. Hence, it can help you bring down blood sugar levels which is a quality that diabetics can really benefit from. This sugar-free lauki ki barfi recipe is a healthy sweet option for diabetics who want to indulge in the festivities Diwali has to offer. What’s more, it is super easy to make!

HERE ARE THE INGREDIENTS YOU NEED TO MAKE LAUKI KI BARFI

½ litre milk

1 tbsp ghee

150 gms khoya

Sugar substitute, according to taste

1 cup grated lauki

3 tbsp almonds,

1 tsp cardamom

Also, read: Diabetics, take note! Try out this apple kheer recipe to fulfil your sweet cravings

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN MAKE LAUKI BARFI

Step 1: Heat the milk and let it come to boil.

Step 2: Once it comes to a boil, add the grated lauki to it. Keep it over the heat till the milk reduces and you notice the mixture getting thick.

Step 3: Add the sugar substitute of your choice. There are multiple brands in the market and you can choose the one that suits you. It is best, however, to avoid too much of it. It can spoil the taste as well as the portion control that needs to be practised.

Step 4: Keep cooking until the lauki releases water. Ensure that you keep stirring so that the mixture doesn’t get burnt.

Step 5: Once that water has dried up and the mixture is sufficiently thick, add khoya, almonds, ghee, and cardamom.

Step 6: Stir this mixture for a minute or so before shifting it to a plate. You can grease the plate with some ghee.

Step 7: Let this mixture cool down and place it in the fridge. Give it at least an hour before taking it out.

Step 8: Cut up the pieces and your lauki ki barfi is ready to serve!

Try out this sugar-free lauki ki barfi recipe for Diwali!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)