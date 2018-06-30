Eyesight problems may signal cognitive changes in older adults

Worsening vision in older adults may highlight problems with future cognitive functioning, says a new study done by the University of Miami. The findings also suggest that maintaining good vision through prevention and treatment of vision disorders may be a strategy to lessen age-related cognitive changes.

For the study, published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, researchers evaluated the longitudinal associations between visual impairment and cognitive function.

It found that visual impairment measured at a distance is associated with declining cognitive function both cross-sectionally and longitudinally over time with worsening vision having a stronger association with declining cognition than the reverse, said co-author D Diane Zheng from the University of Miami.

