e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / WHO says Europe can still avert national lockdowns

WHO says Europe can still avert national lockdowns

The World Health Organization said Europe might still be able to avert a return to full national lockdowns even as a resurgent coronavirus rages across the continent.

health Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 18:28 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a defense cabinet meeting Tuesday to discuss the worsening situation.
French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a defense cabinet meeting Tuesday to discuss the worsening situation.(Unsplash)
         

The World Health Organization said Europe might still be able to avert a return to full national lockdowns even as a resurgent coronavirus rages across the continent. French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a defense cabinet meeting Tuesday to discuss the worsening situation.

AstraZeneca Plc said its vaccine candidate produced a robust immune response in elderly people, while Johnson & Johnson said the first batches of its shot could be available in January. Both companies are resuming trials that had been paused due to safety concerns.

The S&P 500 Index headed to its biggest drop in a month on concern that rising coronavirus cases will weaken the global economy and as prospects dimmed for fiscal aid from Washington before the presidential election.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In