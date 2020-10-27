WHO says Europe can still avert national lockdowns

health

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 18:28 IST

The World Health Organization said Europe might still be able to avert a return to full national lockdowns even as a resurgent coronavirus rages across the continent. French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a defense cabinet meeting Tuesday to discuss the worsening situation.

AstraZeneca Plc said its vaccine candidate produced a robust immune response in elderly people, while Johnson & Johnson said the first batches of its shot could be available in January. Both companies are resuming trials that had been paused due to safety concerns.

The S&P 500 Index headed to its biggest drop in a month on concern that rising coronavirus cases will weaken the global economy and as prospects dimmed for fiscal aid from Washington before the presidential election.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter