Home / Hollywood / Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight accused of slapping co-star, then denying it: ‘He forgot there was a photographer on set’

Actor Jon Voight has been accused by a co-star of having slapped him while shooting a scene for the show Ray Donovan.

hollywood Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight were estranged for a number of years.
Actor Frank Whaley has said that his Ray Donovan co-star Jon Voight slapped him in the middle of a scene. Whaley shared a picture of the incident on Twitter.

He wrote, “F**k Jon Voight. On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it. He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major d**k.” His tweet comes after Voight gave a speech at the Republican National Convention, introducing President Donald Trump.

Whaley’s tweet has been ‘liked’ close to 30000 times, and has attracted divided response, mainly due to the political reasons. While some, like actor Dean Cain did not outright condemn the incident, others like Amber Tamblyn did.

Hindustantimes

Cain wrote, “He slapped you -- that’s quite clear. The reason he slapped you remains a mystery... although I have an idea.” Actor Neil Caplan countered, “Dean, politics aside, Voight slapped him on set, because Voight is an a**hole. Were he respectful, respectable professional, he wouldn’t have laid an uninvited violent hand on another actor. PERIOD.”

Also read: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle turns messy again after she suspects ‘something untoward’ happening

Actor Amber Tamblyn wrote, “Wow. Not surprising at all. Terrible behavior. Absolutely terrible.” Actor-writer Saverio Guerra commented, “You should have punched him in the face.” Comedian Kathy Griffin wrote, “I love that you told us this. Thank you.” Bill & Ted actor Alex Winter wrote, “Good lord, that’s horrible.”

Angelina Jolie and her father have had a strained relationship, but briefly reconnected following her separation from Brad Pitt.

