Avengers actor Evangeline Lilly apologises for ‘insensitive’ coronavirus comments, says she’s social distancing
Avengers and Lost actor Evangeline Lilly has apologised for her controversial comments about the coronavirus. See her post here.hollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:10 IST
On the same day that the US overtook China to report the most number of coronavirus cases in the world, actor Evangeline Lilly, who had made light of the pandemic last week, apologised for her comments. Lilly’s post received backlash, including from actors Sophie Turner and Maggie Grace.
On Thursday, the actor, known for the Hobbit films, the Marvel movies, and the television show Lost, took to Instagram to offer an apology. “Hello everyone,” she wrote, “I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living.”
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me "do it out of love, not fear" and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL
She continued, “At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action.” She said that she is doing what she can ‘to flatten the curve’.
She added, “I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19.”
Also read: Maggie Grace slams Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly for taking kids outdoors: ‘Have some compassion’
Lilly in her original post had likened the virus, which has affected over 500000 people worldwide, to ‘a respiratory flu’, and had compared lockdown scenarios to ‘Marshal Law.’ She had written that for her, freedom was more important, to which Sophie Turner had replied in an Instagram live video, “I don’t give a f**k about your freedom.”
In a comment on the original post, her Lost co-star Maggie Grace had asked Lilly to show some compassion, and had wondered if Lilly knew how their Lost colleague Daniel Dae Kim, who has been diagnosed with the disease, was doing.
Follow @htshowbiz for more